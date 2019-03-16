Calix Inc (CALX) Stake Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Calix worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 835,684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 479.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CALX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. Calix Inc has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.95 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

