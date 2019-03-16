Campbell Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Hagop H. Kozanian sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $785,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $2,797,411.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,061 shares of company stock worth $26,536,471. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

