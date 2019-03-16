Campbell Wealth Management Invests $5.01 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Stock

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,022.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $166.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.45 and a 12-month high of $174.73.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

