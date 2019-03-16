Canadian Overseas Petroleum (COPL) Shares Down 7.1%

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL) traded down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 16,163,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 8,700,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile (LON:COPL)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

