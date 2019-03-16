Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$11.32 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$11.01 and a 12-month high of C$12.18.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

