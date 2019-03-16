Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to an add rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 279 ($3.65).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -37.76.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1 ($0.01) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities analysts forecast that Capital & Counties Properties PLC will post 171.000000874508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is currently -0.15%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

