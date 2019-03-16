Capital & Regional (CAL) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.25 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.55 ($0.37). 654,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.90 ($0.42).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capital & Regional to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a report on Monday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is 1.74%.

Capital & Regional Company Profile (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

