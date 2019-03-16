Captrust Financial Advisors Has $305,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 3,528.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 104,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $180.78 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $147.58 and a 1-year high of $187.59.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

