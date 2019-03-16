Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $110.66 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/captrust-financial-advisors-trims-stake-in-darden-restaurants-inc-dri.html.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.