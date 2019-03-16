Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

