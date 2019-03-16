Carnival Corp (CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Carnival has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $364,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,408,848.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,792 shares of company stock worth $4,053,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4,485.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573,046 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 94.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $209,889,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,191,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,923 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

