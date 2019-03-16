Caterpillar (CAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “For 2019, Caterpillar anticipates EPS to be $11.75-$12.75, projecting year-over-year growth of 5-14%. Material cost inflation due to the impact of tariffs and increased transportation costs will affect the company's margins. Further, the slowdown in China remains a concern. Nevertheless, improving demand across most of its other markets, pricing actions and cost cutting efforts will aid results. Additional investments in expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives like e-commerce will also drive growth. “

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.24.

NYSE CAT opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.