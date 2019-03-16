Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.12.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,048,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,859,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

