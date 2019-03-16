Caxton Associates LP Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 0.6% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $85,981.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/caxton-associates-lp-has-3-61-million-holdings-in-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.