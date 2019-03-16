Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (RYN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.34 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.49.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

