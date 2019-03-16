Celanese Co. (CE) Position Lowered by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,489. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.02). Celanese had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.24.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

