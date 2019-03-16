Celgene Co. (CELG) Receives $99.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELG. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann downgraded Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69. Celgene has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $95.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 114.66% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $2,048,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celgene by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,650,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,438,486,000 after buying an additional 1,459,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 9,691.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,495,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327,522 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,757,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,461,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,617 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

