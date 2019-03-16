Celsius (CEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Celsius has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Celsius has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $53,322.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celsius token can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00397782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.01703644 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00235927 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00002164 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Celsius Token Profile

Celsius’ launch date was April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celsius’ official message board is celsius.network/blog. The official website for Celsius is celsius.network.

Celsius Token Trading

Celsius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celsius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celsius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

