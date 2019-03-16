Centerstate Bank Corp to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (CSFL)

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Centerstate Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Brean Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

CSFL opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 40,929 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Chairman Ernest S. Pinner bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $30,024.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,515.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,372.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

