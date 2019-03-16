Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Holdings Lessened by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Century Bancorp worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNBKA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.86. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 7,678 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $534,619.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,976,062.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 854 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,073.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,724,714.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,113 in the last three months. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

