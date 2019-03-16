Change Path LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,793,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after buying an additional 1,466,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Change Path LLC Buys Shares of 4,859 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/change-path-llc-buys-shares-of-4859-spdr-dow-jones-global-real-estate-etf-rwo.html.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.