Charles Race Sells 30,000 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,406,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 11th, Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $2,512,800.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.20. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. Research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

