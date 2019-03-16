Charles Schwab (SCHW) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.15.

SCHW stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. 7,283,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $750,771.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,416 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,483. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

