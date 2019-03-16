Charles Taylor’s (CTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Charles Taylor (LON:CTR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:CTR opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. Charles Taylor has a one year low of GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 8.08 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Taylor’s previous dividend of $3.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. Charles Taylor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Charles Taylor Company Profile

Charles Taylor plc provides professional services to the insurance market in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Management Services, Adjusting Services, and Insurance Support Services businesses. The Management Services business provides management services to insurance companies and associations.

