Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.87

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.87 and last traded at $123.72, with a volume of 17024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,980,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,748 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,568,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,656,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,528,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

