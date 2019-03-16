Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Sold by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,516,000 after acquiring an additional 29,284 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,980,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,748 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,528,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,576,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $219,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/check-point-software-technologies-ltd-chkp-shares-sold-by-gideon-capital-advisors-inc.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.