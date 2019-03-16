Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Insider Sells $46,360.00 in Stock

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $46,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.41. 828,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,510. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of -0.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $585.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Maxim Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

