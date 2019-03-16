Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Chemical Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

CHFC opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. Chemical Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemical Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,480,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,458,000 after acquiring an additional 253,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemical Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,668,000 after acquiring an additional 101,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Chemical Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,679,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,668,000 after acquiring an additional 101,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemical Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,189,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,781,000 after acquiring an additional 185,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Chemical Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,658,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,339,000 after acquiring an additional 529,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

