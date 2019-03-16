Chemours Co (CC) VP Amy Trojanowski Sells 9,049 Shares

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) VP Amy Trojanowski sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $353,815.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amy Trojanowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Amy Trojanowski sold 10,129 shares of Chemours stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $396,043.90.

On Friday, March 1st, Amy Trojanowski sold 13,536 shares of Chemours stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $522,895.68.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,077. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 98.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chemours by 42.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Chemours by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,696,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,677 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 585,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Chemours to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

