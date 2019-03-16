Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,046. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

