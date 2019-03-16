Cheniere Energy (LNG) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $143,495.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 58,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

