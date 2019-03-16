Chevron Co. (CVX) Receives $133.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.21.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.31. 10,449,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,916. The company has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chevron has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

