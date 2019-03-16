Shares of China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL) shot up 14.1% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02). 897,863 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 407,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Specifically, insider Yu Weijun purchased 8,079,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £80,797.28 ($105,575.96).

Get China New Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78. The company has a market cap of $5.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “China New Energy (CNEL) Shares Up 14.1% Following Insider Buying Activity” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/china-new-energy-cnel-shares-up-14-1-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.