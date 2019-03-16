Chou Associates Management Inc. Sells 406,246 Shares of Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD)

Chou Associates Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,246 shares during the quarter. Sears makes up 0.0% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Sears were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sears by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 201,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Sears stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Sears Holdings Corp has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $6.67.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

