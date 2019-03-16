Christina M. Corley Sells 3,567 Shares of CDW (CDW) Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $344,928.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,183,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDW stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.05. CDW has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of CDW by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,135,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

