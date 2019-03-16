Christopher M. Lal Sells 7,500 Shares of Alteryx Inc (AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $574,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 28th, Christopher M. Lal sold 2,997 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $228,671.10.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Christopher M. Lal sold 2,757 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $189,378.33.

On Friday, December 14th, Christopher M. Lal sold 795 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $48,876.60.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.85, a PEG ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alteryx to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Alteryx to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Alteryx by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alteryx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

