Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Holdings Reduced by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,487 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 41,003 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $1,118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $67.40 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.46 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/church-dwight-co-inc-chd-holdings-reduced-by-avalon-advisors-llc.html.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.