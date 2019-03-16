CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $621,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Strycker View Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Strycker View Capital LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 195,580 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth about $15,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 315.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,653,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,310,000 after purchasing an additional 113,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. Assurant had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Assurant to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $621,000 Stake in Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/cibc-asset-management-inc-has-621000-stake-in-assurant-inc-aiz.html.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.