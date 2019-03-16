CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $680,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $58.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

