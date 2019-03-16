CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 874 Shares of Norbord Inc (OSB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norbord were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSB. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,181,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Norbord by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,177,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,619,000 after buying an additional 469,233 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Norbord by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 310,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Norbord by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 205,589 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Norbord by 1,698.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 188,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 178,009 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Norbord from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.80. Norbord Inc has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.00 million. Norbord had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

