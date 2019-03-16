CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 8,329 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

