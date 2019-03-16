Cimpress (CMPR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Aegis

Aegis lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $75.98 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.99.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.96 and a 12-month high of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.21). Cimpress had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $825.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $1,591,599.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $342,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,182,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cimpress by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.