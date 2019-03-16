Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $798.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.