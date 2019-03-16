Circuits of Value Price Reaches $0.0016 (COVAL)

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Circuits of Value has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,922.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Circuits of Value token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Circuits of Value has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Circuits of Value alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000125 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value Token Profile

Circuits of Value (CRYPTO:COVAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Circuits of Value is cov.al. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue.

Buying and Selling Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Circuits of Value should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Circuits of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Circuits of Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Circuits of Value and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.