Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Raised by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $209,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,744 shares of company stock worth $6,135,021 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

