CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIT. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 target price on CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

In other CIT Group news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $273,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $552,081 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

