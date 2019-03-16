CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Stake Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CIT Group by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of CIT Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

In other CIT Group news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $118,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,902.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Stake Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/cit-group-inc-cit-stake-lowered-by-edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a.html.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.