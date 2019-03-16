Citi Trends (CTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $201.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $19.00 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $245.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $294,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

