Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 371.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $141,319.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $78,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBI. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.93.

TCBI opened at $58.57 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.21). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $255.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

