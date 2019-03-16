Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 516,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,966 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 34,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,305,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after acquiring an additional 953,220 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Citigroup news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

